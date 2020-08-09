Q: I ordered a mirror online from a local seller. Upon delivery, I noticed that its frame was not like the photo of the mirror I had seen on the seller’s website. While it was essentially the same item, the mirror’s frame was not as detailed and beautiful as I thought it was. Even the quality of the product was not as I expected it to be.

Since the mirror was purchased online, I would like to confirm whether I am entitled to the 14 days cooling-off period? If this is the case, am I entitled to a cash refund? When I asked the seller for a refund, I was informed that I am only entitled to a credit note. Please advise.

A: When consumers buy goods through a distance means of communication, such as online or over the phone, they are entitled to a 14-day withdrawal period as per the Consumer Rights Regulations.

The 14 days start from the day the ordered goods are delivered to consumers. During this time, consumers can change their mind, cancel the sale and request a full refund of the money paid.

The only cost consumers may incur is that of returning the unwanted product to the seller. This cost, however, may only be imposed if sellers inform consumers about it before the contract of sale is concluded.

In view of the above, if during the 14-day cooling-off period you informed the seller in writing about your decision to cancel the contract of sale, you are entitled to a full refund of the money paid for the mirror.

If the seller refuses to refund your money, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. Once you register your complaint, a conciliation process will start to help you get the refund you are legally entitled to.