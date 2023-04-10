More than €500,000 is being invested in the refurbishment of Dar il-Mistrieħ, a home for the elderly in Floriana.

Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela said during a site visit on Monday that the upgrading work will improve the environment for the home’s 45 residents. He said almost €200,000 had already been invested to repair some ceilings, to improve access to the home’s garden and to upgrade the home’s chapel. The work will also include air-conditioning in the rooms.

Dar il-Mistrieħ, a home for the elderly in Floriana. Photo: DOI

Abela stressed the importance of this investment in favour of the elderly who reside or will reside there in the future. He pointed out how this house is one of the four homes of the elderly owned by the government and is sought after by the elderly who live in Floriana.

He said the work will also see multidisciplinary clinics so that the residents can be given holistic treatment in the home.