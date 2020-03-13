Farsons Group has announced the recent refurbishment of its flagship store in the Central Business District. This significant investment was made in order to enhance clients’ shopping experience as well as offer the widest range of beverages in Malta, including products sold exclusively at Farsonsdirect. Farsons has not only invested in the physical shop and products but has also invested in the customer service, expanding the number of carefully selected employees who strive to provide customers with the best service. In order to assist customers in choosing their ideal product – be it wines, spirits or soft drinks – Farsonsdirect shop assistants, with their combined experience and training at the globally recognised Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET), ensure that clients make informed choices.

The addition of an Enomatic Machine also allows clients to try selected wines by the glass without having to purchase the entire bottle – taking away the risk of buying a new wine without having first tried it. Clients are also welcome to pop in for a glass of wine or enjoy a glass while shopping in the store.

Furthermore, Farsonsdirect hosts multiple wine masterclass events throughout the year, as well as wine tasting classes for both corporate and private clients.

Farsonsdirect caters for weddings and parties and also accepts returns not used during these events.

Shopping is made less stressful with free parking for clients. However, delivery is also available all over Malta.

The upcoming launch of Farsonsdirect’s new loyalty card and website will offer clients the best deals, prices and much more.

Follow Farsonsdirect on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Farsonsdirect/ or visit the store at Mdina Road Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010.