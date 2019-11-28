The Planning Authority has turned down an application for the building of a private school on public land in Pembroke.

The decision was welcomed by the Pembroke local council.

The application for an outline permit, filed by CHS (Chiswick House School) Ltd in 2017, had seen residents put up signs reading “Keep it green” and “No build zone” around the site, situated within the development zone.

The site is close to a scheduled garigue area where a proposed golf course development was refused in 2002.

The new school with 36 classrooms, outdoor sport facilities and 82 parking spaces, was being proposed for the end of Gabriele Henin Street. Pembroke primary school is close by.

Environment Minister José Herrera had turned up at a protest organised by residents in August of 2017, stating that his ministry supported the residents and was against building the school.

But when asked by Times of Malta whether the government could stop the process, a spokesman had said: “The government cannot simply stop the process, because the applicants have a right to apply and go through the procedures which apply in such circumstances.”

The development was recommended for refusal by the planning authority’s case officer, and the board voted against it on Thursday.