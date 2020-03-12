A Hidden Life, a 2019 epic historical drama film based on real events, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Friday, at 7.30pm.

Directed by Terrence Malick, the film tells the story of Austrian peasant farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl) who refused to fight for the Nazis and take the oath of allegiance to Hitler in World War II. When the unsung hero is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keep his spirit alive.

For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/a-hidden-life