I can understand and empathise with those who say that Pope Francis should do his utmost to bolster the faith of the Maltese when he visits coming May.

Faith is undoubtedly very important. The Malta that Francis will visit is a lot more secularised than the one visited by St Pope John Paul. Sunday Mass attendance, a traditional level of measuring religiosity, has sharply declined. So did the number of people going to confession.

Pope Francis must have been told by his advisers that he is popular with the islanders though many do not agree with several of the Church’s moral teachings and know very little of basic doctrinal ones.

The indicator of a people’s faith is not measured only (or mainly, for that matter) by what people do in the temple. It is also measured (and more so) by how much they love others and by their welcoming disposition. Jesus said this very clearly and John hammers it in the epistles he wrote to the communities he founded.

Pope Francis has already clearly indicated that this is one of the things he will exhort the Maltese on. On two different occasions in recent weeks Pope Francis praised the ‘welcoming’ characteristic of the Maltese.

During his Wednesday audiences, he stressed that the Maltese have been welcoming since the time of St Paul’s shipwreck. He used this example to exhort all Christians “to show Christ’s love more effectively to others, especially the many migrants who, like Paul, face danger at sea, as they flee from peril”.

He even called us bravi.

But I do hope that the Pope’s aides have acquainted themselves with Facebook comments posted by many Maltese and informed him that our welcoming attitude is mixed with an increasing level of fear and xenophobia.

This will certainly be an important part of the message that he will deliver during the day and a half that he will spend in Malta. Archbishop Charles Scicluna has already highlighted and emphasised this aspect. In a vlog welcoming the news of the Pope’s visit he said, among other things, that “we need… to welcome migrants who knock on the shores of our islands seeking a safe haven and human dignity” and to “also commit ourselves to be that safe haven in the Mediterranean that gave the name to our islands. Malat in the Phoenician heritage meant safe haven. That is what we need to be in the name of Jesus Christ.”

While empathising with those who want the Pope to bolster our faith, I suggest that our nation’s main problem at this point in time is not lack of faith but the disappearance of trust and the fear of facing truth about us.

Ours is a nation which has a crisis of trust. If the Pope succeeds in helping us to surpass it, his visit would have been a big success. The Malta Employers Association earlier this week rightly noted that there is a growing disillusionment with the institutions.

The revelations of close contacts between politics, business and criminality; the evidence of corruption in high places; the impunity with which the corrupt are left to operate; the corruption in the police corps; the political selectivity adopted in the appointment of members of the judiciary together with the fact that the holders of important institutional positions have abdicated their responsibility are all factors that have contributed to this ‘trust’ crisis.

The Pope will help us if he makes all and one realise that trust starts with truth and ends with truth. Trust is not built on papered cracks and tepid appeals for unity. The truth is that all this is not just the result of a small klikka. Not at all. This happened because many benefitted from this rampant corruption. It was only possible because countless others placed their party before their conscience.

This is a crisis of a country that sold its soul for money while trying to kid itself with mega-charity campaigns

Many were those who had decided to pretend that they were not seeing what was so evident and absconded their responsibility. This is a crisis of a country that sold its soul for money while trying to kid itself with mega-charity campaigns.

The Pope can only help us if he lambasts corruption, as he does so often and in so many contests. His frequent denunciation of the idol Mammon, another whipping horse of Francis, has to feature in his addresses.

We need him to be the voice to the voiceless poor and of those who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Those who have to choose between buying food and buying medicines need to find their champion in Francis who, as he did everywhere, will condemn the growing gap between the haves and the have-nots.

The hard road for the regaining of trust in ourselves and facing truth rather than the strengthening of faith should be the leitmotiv of this visit.

The end of the British Labour Party?

The massive electoral fiasco of Jeremy Corybn in the December 2019 general elections in Great Britain still haunts him. The number of Labour MPs Corybn’s Labour Party managed to elect was the least since 1935.

This week, a new opinion poll has been published which points accusing fingers at Corbyn as one of the main reasons why the Labour Party lost so dismally.

The former chairman of the Conservative Party financed a poll of 10,000 people together with 18 focus seats in constituencies lost by Labour.

The party’s confused position on Brexit was an important reason but topping the list why many people deserted Labour for the Conservatives or Lib Dems was “I did not want Jeremy Corbyn to be prime minister”.

The report’s conclusions are similar to the conclusions reached by a poll administered by YouGov’s. Shortly after the 2019 election, they polled 500 people who identified the party leadership and Brexit as the two most important factors in voters turning away from Labour.

The Labour Party machine quite naturally buried its head in the sand. The internal review they made, which was also leaked to the Financial Times, blames the defeat on the divisions over the party’s Brexit policy. They say it is not true that Labour lost because of its leader.

They are delusional beyond belief.

Earlier on this week during a BBC Radio 4 programme, Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth warned that Labour’s “devastating” general election defeat could spell the end of the party.

“Unless we do something quick this could be the end of the Labour Party in this country,” he said.

Before the election many MPs tried to persuade Corbyn to call it a day. Corbyn was adamant not to go. He always said that he was elected by the tesserati.

He was absolutely right to say so.

He just forgot one minor detail: tesserati elect party leaders; voters elect prime ministers.

