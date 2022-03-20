A €4 million investment project that will lead to the regeneration of the Pont tax-Shell area in Birżebbuġa was announced by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli on Sunday.

The pier has for decades been used by tankers carrying fuel to be unloaded at the 31st of March plant. The closure of this plant last summer allowed for the regeneration of the 180-metre pier, which will be turned into a safe swimming zone for residents and visitors, Dalli said.

The pier will be decked with a stairway for safer access to the water. It will also serve as a pedestrian zone.

Works will include the removal of the fuel infrastructure and parts of the concrete infrastructure while the pillars already in place will be strengthened. A new structure, measuring 1,500 square metres, will be turned into a pedestrianised zone.

“We are investing €4 million to regenerate this area,” Dalli said adding that an application will be submitted to the Planning Authority to obtain the necessary permits for the work to be carried out.

She said the process includes a consultation period with the Environment and Resources Authority to ensure that all necessary works will be carried out without impacting the maritime environment.