Regeneration work in Luqa’s industrial zone aimed to give a new and improved appearance to the area has started.

The works will benefit 120 small and medium-sized businesses, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

He said 850 meters of roads will be resurfaced and 1,013 meters paved. Services will be updated where necessary. These will include improved street lighting, road markings and signs.

The regeneration also includes the construction of a service infrastructure and a new electricity substation. The work, where 150 meters of new roads are also being built, is at an advanced stage.

Work in connection to this, Schembri said, includes the digging of trenches for the new services, parking spaces and embellishment of the area. The works will also see the creation of two new plots, as well as new space for business.