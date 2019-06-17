Regional Road commuters who have spent this week’s afternoon rush hours stuck in traffic can breathe a sigh of relief: as of Monday, the key thoroughfare will be reopened and back to normal.

Works to upgrade the road forced authorities to close northbound lanes from Santa Venera to Tal-Qroqq every afternoon this week, causing long tailbacks and congested secondary roads as motorists sought alternative routes.

Traffic was especially painful on Monday afternoon, when many motorists were unaware of the temporary road closure and ended up caught in hour-long traffic jams.

Lanes will be closed once again on Friday afternoon and works to layer asphalt on the newly-created surfaces will continue the following day, Infrastructure Malta said.

Upgrades to southbound were wrapped up earlier this week. All works should be completed by Saturday night and the road will be completely reopened come Sunday.

The Regional Road upgrade to widen sliproads and intersections was announced last November. It was projected to cost €7 million and be completed in the first quarter of this year.

Birkirkara bypass closure on Sunday

Motorists planning on heading towards Msida on the Birkirkara bypass this coming Sunday night should start planning an alternative route: a section of the road starting at Triq Tumas Fenech will closed overnight from 9pm to early on Monday.

The closure will be to allow the Water Services Corporation to fix water pipes beneath the road, the company said in a statement.

They expect the road to reopen to traffic at 6am on Monday.