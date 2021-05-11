Studies of the ‘green lung’ roofing over part of the Regional Road, in Santa Venera are still ongoing as the environment minister is still set for the project to take place.

“The geotechnical studies will be at me in the coming weeks and reports on the feasibility of the project will be done soon... then we will see how the financing of the works required will take place,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia told Times of Malta.

“My plans are that this project in Santa Venera happens and I do want it to happen.”

In 2019, then environment minister José Herrera had launched plans for a ‘green lung’ roofing over part of the Regional Road that divides Santa Venera. The aim is to include a parking area accommodating around 150 cars, along with the installation of a filtration system to mitigate emissions from traffic pollution.

There are no finalised financing plans in place

Herrera had said that the €20 million project would be completed within three to four years, yet Times of Malta reported last August that the initiative appeared to have stalled, with no planning applications submitted so far.

Meanwhile, the recent announcement of the multi-million euro upgrade of Romeo Romano Gardens, sparked criticism on social media and a number of commenters asked if the regeneration of the public area was to replace the ‘green lung’ roofing of the tunnels.

However, Farrugia denied the allegations.

“The roofing of the Santa Venera tunnels project is one that costs over €25 million and is not a project you wake up to one morning and decide to place a garden there,” he said, adding that when he became minister in January 2019 he only found preliminary studies.

He said that, since then, the ministry had delved deeply into how the works can be financed as there were no finalised financing plans in place.

He said that discussions are being held with various bodies on how the tunnels’ roofing project would be backed, either through the government, international bonds or private-public partnership.

There are also geotechnical studies under way to see if the rocks can withstand the structure. These studies will be finalised within a month.