All establishments that house disabled residents will soon have to screen prospective employees to check if they are on a register for people found guilty of abusing disabled persons.

The register was announced by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli in Parliament on Tuesday evening.

She said that, a few weeks ago, Cabinet approved the introduction of a public register listing people who have been found guilty by the courts of abusing disabled persons.

The register would be similar to that for sex offenders, which organisations that deal with children are obliged to consult before employing someone.

A public consultation exercise on the register and other legislation to protect disabled people will be announced in the following weeks, the minister added.

She noted that the police are investigating two carers at Dar L-Arka in Gozo, for allegedly abusing a disabled resident.

The two carers have been suspended from the home.

“No abuse, on anyone, is acceptable, and the same counts for abuse on disabled people,” she said in Parliament.

“This means that every home for the disabled, whether State-run, operated by NGOs or the private sector, will be obliged to check whether a prospective employee is on this register,” she said.

Farrugia Portelli said it “makes no sense” for the court to find someone guilty of abusing a disabled person, and for them to be removed from their place of employment, only to move to another institution in the sector.

She said some disabled persons were non-verbal, and, therefore, unable to speak out if they were abused.

“Others may be unaware that they are being abused, and this is why we have to send a strong message against these vile acts.”

Farrugia Portelli said she believes the majority of carers are responsible people, and thanked them for all they do to take care of persons with a disability.

“Their job is not a walk in the park, they come across cases and situations which are challenging… and the introduction of this register will close some of the gaps in the system and serve as a deterrent for those who earn a living from this sector,” she said.

"The most important value is that we continue to protect those persons with a disability."

Installation of CCTV in homes' common areas

Farrugia Portelli also suggested that now is the time for government-run homes for the disabled to introduce CCTV cameras in common areas and not just in halls.

“As a government, we should be focused on going in this direction, and we have already begun to instal such cameras in the centres of Aġenzija Sapport. The same process has begun in the homes run by the agency,” she said.

She said the Social Care Standards Authority, which regulates the sector, is also reviewing its policies when it comes to installing CCTV cameras.