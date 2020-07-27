The number of people registering for work throughout June stood at 4,270, increasing by 2,654 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

Data provided by Jobsplus shows that unemployment increased across all age groups.

The largest increase was recorded among those registering for less than 21 weeks, however, those who had been registering for work for more than one year decreased when compared to the same month last year, the National Statistics Office said on Monday.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.7 per cent and 34.5 per cent respectively.

The number of people with a disability who were registering for work in June increased by 48 when compared to the previous year, reaching 262.

Men accounted for more than two thirds of the total registrants with a disability.