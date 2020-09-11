Innovation is what drives any business model – and innovation in gaming is what keeps this market on a momentum of breaking new ground and offering players enhanced entertainment.

One of the latest innovations is Pay and Play. Developed by the team behind the famous Trustly, Trustly Pay and Play is an innovative solution that allows players to enjoy gaming without all the red tape.

Pay and Play casinos allow players to enjoy a bit of casino play without registration – through a simple account verification that only takes seconds. It also allows players to withdraw their winnings instantly.

This simple approach doesn’t mean that Pay and Play casinos are not safe. On the other hand, as soon as players make a deposit through their online bank, Trustly passes on important know-your-customer information to the operator, who then creates a player account. This means that players use their online bank account for automated verification and casino account creation – removing the hassle of sign-up forms.

The Trustly model

Trustly offers two Pay and Play models. For companies starting a new brand or rebranding an old one, the Pure model enables a sole registration and payment method. Players can start playing right away just by making a deposit. When players leave and return later, their previous balance is immediately available upon verification through their online bank. Withdrawals are instantly issued with no additional information required.

The second model, called Hybrid, is deal for companies wanting to enrich their brands. In this model, Trustly sits alongside other registration and payment methods. Returning players are asked for their username and password – and they must also log into their accounts through Trustly’s iframe.

Increasing popularity in Finland

The solution has been particularly attractive in the Nordic market – especially in Finland, where dozens of Pay and Play casino review sites are proving to be very attractive for players. To locate the best Pay and Play casinos, one of the best ways is to use sites like https://pika-kasinot.com/ilman-rekisteroitymista/, a casino review site that does all the homework for you and classifies the safest and most entertaining Pay and Play options.

And given the success in Finland, the likelihood is that Pay and Play casinos will also hit the jackpot in other countries.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/