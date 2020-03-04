The creation and strengthening of an ecosystem favourable to the emergence of social innovation and corporate social responsibility is becoming fundamental to address the needs of the numerous social enterprises flourishing in Malta.

Within the context of the Animation session ‘Unleashing Social Innovation through a Favourable Ecosystem’, the Malta Innovation Hub will be hosting Carolina Gario, policy officer at the European Commission – DG GROW, and MEP Alex Agius Saliba to present the current European ecosystem in support of social Innovation both in terms of policies and funding opportunities.

The half-day event is being held at the Malta Life Sciences Park on Friday, March 6 at 8:30am with the aim of raising the awareness on social innovation as well as of improving the financial and non-financial support available for social enterprises in Malta and Europe.

During the event, policy makers, representatives of the private sector as well as European decision makers will present and discuss policies, funding instruments, internationalisation opportunities and other valuable initiatives supporting individuals and organisations willing to implement social innovation projects.

Organised within the ENISIE Project, funded by the Interreg Italia-Malta Programme, the animation session is mainly aimed for local authorities and foundations of local institutions, but social enterprises, hub administrators and representatives, and innovation mentors are also strongly invited to participate.

While attendance is free of charge, organisations and individuals are to register their interest by sending an e-mail to Diana Spiteri at dspiteri@iurismalta.com, with the subject headline: 'ENISIE Animation Session, 6 March 2020'.