Transport Malta will be receiving application forms from vehicle owners of undocumented vehicles that were previously registered in Malta, but for which there is no available documentation.

These vehicles must be manufactured before 1976.

The actual inspection, processing and the eventual registration of these vehicles must be completed by March 31.

Interested owners need to complete application forms VEH 18 and VEH 15, downloadable from downloaded from www.transport.gov.mt

Both forms, together with other documentation as indicated on the website, must be deposited at Transport Malta's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Unit, in Triq l-Arkata, Paola, or Triq Pantar, Lija.

The Paola offices are open from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 3pm. Lija offices are open from 7.30am until 2pm on Mondays and from 7.30am until noon from Tuesday to Friday.