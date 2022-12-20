Hybrid vehicles ordered before the end of May but imported in 2023 will still be benefitting from a financial incentive related to plug-in hybrid vehicles, Transport Malta said.

Through the incentive, a grant of €11,000 is being paid on all plug-in hybrid vehicles ordered by May 2022, even if the vehicle is registered in 2023. The registration period is now being extended to December 2024.

In a statement, TM said that prospective owners who had already placed their order by May are being offered the option to cancel their order from one agent and place another. Cancellation consent must be procured beforehand.

The authority said the measure being applied shall not entitle anyone who had not benefitted under the scheme prior to the extension to make any claim against the authority on the basis of the extension.

It said that as of January 1, only plug-in hybrid vehicles with an electric range of not less than 50km (city) would be exempt from the payment of registration tax. The annual circulation licence fee shall remain free of charge for the first five years for the same category of vehicles.