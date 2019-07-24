In a world where complex challenges are too great to be tackled by a single discipline, co-designing presents an innovative approach to how organisations can confront issues, develop actionable ways to improve their current experiences and co-create new solutions. This will be the central theme of a co-design session happening at the Malta Innovation Hub based at the Malta Life Sciences Park on October 10 at 8.30am.

Organised by the ENISIE Project which is funded by Interreg Italia – Malta Programme, and part of the highly anticipated Malta Innovation Summit 2019, this one-day event is especially aimed for mentors of start-ups, social enterprises and hub administrators and social innovation hub representatives.

The session will be led by Tatiana Glad, founder and director of Impact Hub Amsterdam, who will be sharing her international experience and providing insight into what are the key ingredients to foster social innovation, entrepreneurship, community growth and positive social impact.

Ms Glad said: “From my experience, spaces that aim to be generative to human connection and entrepreneurship are stronger if they are co-created by the community that inhabits them. Our interactive workshop will help you develop a well-thought-out co-design process that invites the creativity and curiosity of users to shape their own work environment.”

While attendance is free of charge, organisations and individuals are to register their interest by sending an e-mail to Diana Spiteri at dspiteri@iurismalta.com, with the subject headline: ‘ENISIE Co-Design Session October 10, 2019’.