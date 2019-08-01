The Reġjun Tramuntana, which encompasses the 12 councils in the northwestern part of Malta, is supporting the Rabat council’s request for the scheduling of a number of properties at Saqqajja.

The council has requested the scheduling of townhouses and gardens 13 to 19, Saqqajja Square, Rabat, for protection.

The Victorian-era houses, built in the late 19th century on the design of renowned architect Andrea Vassallo, overlook Saqqajja Square.

A planning application has been submitted to turn two of them, numbered 14 and 15, as well as houses 12 and 13 on St Augustine’s Avenue at the back, into a 30-room boutique hotel.

According to the plans submitted to the PA last year, the original proposal was to build a swimming pool in the garden, a bar and a restaurant, and around 50 rooms all with ensuite facilities.

However, after 3,000 objections were received, the developer reduced the number of rooms, dropped the height from five to four storeys and moved the swimming pool to the topmost level.

Objectors insist that the new 30-room proposal does not address their objections.

The Reġjun Tramuntana, which is made up of the councils of Mdina, Dingli, Għargħur, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Mosta, Naxxar, Pembroke, Rabat, St Paul’s Bay, Swieqi, and Mtarfa, said it believed the Rabat council’s request was meant to protect the architectural heritage and the visual, intrinsic characteristic of the area.

“We trust the Heritage Unit to act in the interest of the nation and protect our common heritage for present and future generations,” it said.