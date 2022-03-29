The BOV Men Regular League phase came to a close in the past weekend with game day 15 resulting in wins for league leaders Starlites Naxxar and fifth-placed BUPA Luxol in the first two encounters.

The last encounter on the schedule between Depiro and Hibs had a very sad and sour ending as with the score 69-68 for Depiro and over six and a half minutes to go, which is quite a lengthy section in a game, both sides opted not to play these last minutes according to the spirit of the game.

