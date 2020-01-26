Fluorinated gases (F-gases) are a group of greenhouse gases. These man-made gases can stay in the atmosphere for centuries and contribute to a global greenhouse effect as they settle in the highest altitudes of the planet. Greenhouse gases act like a blanket, absorbing radiation from the sun and preventing it from escaping into outer space, and this results in an increase in global temperature.

F-gases are widely used in cooling equipment such as air-conditioners of vehicles, homes, offices, aeroplanes and ships, fridges, freezers, industrial uses, insulation foams and fire-extinguishers.

Only licensed operators are allowed to instal, maintain and repair cooling equipment.

It is important to ensure that when air conditioners’ gases are refilled, this is done by a technician who is in a possession of a licence issued the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

When disposing of old air-conditioners, fridges and freezers, and during their maintenance, it is important to ensure that the gases they contain are not released into the air but are collected and disposed of as required by the applicable regulation.

The bans specified hereunder came into force on January 1, 2020:

• Refrigerators and freezers for commercial use (hermetically sealed equipment) that contain HFCs with GWP of 2,500 or more;

• Stationary refrigeration equipment that contains, or whose functioning relies upon, HFCs with GWP of 2,500 or more, except equipment intended for application designed to cool products to temperatures below -50°C;

• Movable room air-conditioning equipment (hermetically sealed equipment that is movable between rooms by end users) that contain HFCs with GWP of 150 or more;

• Foams that contain HFCs with GWP of 150 or more, except when required to meet national safety standards – Extruded polystyrene (XPS).

For queries or further information call Marie Antoinette Ellul on 2395 2316 or e-mail marie-antoinette.ellul@mccaa.org.mt.