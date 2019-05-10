A set of regulatory standards for office-based and residential services for people going through drug, alcohol and gambling issues has been launched for consultation.
The standards follow others in the disability and adoption sectors, launched earlier by the Social Welfare Standards Authority.
Addressing a news conference, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said these standards were aimed at ensuring quality, dignity, privacy, freedom of choice, safety, equality, individuality and diversity.
The document can be found here. The consultation period ends on July 30. Feedback may be sent on feedback.scsz@gov.mt .
