This December, Regus will be launching a third local centre at the new Junction Business Centre in St Julian’s. Regus, which has been operating from its Swatar Centre since 2008, opened its second centre in St Julian’s in 2016.

Whether one is in the process of incorporating a new company, is upscaling or downsizing, Regus offers ready-to-use office space, coworking, meeting rooms, virtual office and flexible working plans solutions that do not tie up capital and are fully flexible to cater for the ever-changing workforce requirements.

Apart from its vast network, Regus works very closely with real estate agents and corporate service providers in securing premium serviced and all-inclusive premium offices for clients.

Regus serviced offices have 24/7 access, seven days a week, and are fully furnished together with IT and telephony. Front desk services are included. All three centres have around 250 square metres of common area, come equipped with fully stocked kitchens including dining area, bathrooms, meeting rooms, phone booth (St Julian’s), server room, showers (St Julian’s) and a service area with multifunction printers, generator and garage space.

The monthly all-inclusive fee covers rent, service charge, taxes, maintenance, repairs, utilities, cleaning, building insurance, set-up and activation fees, telephone sets with dedicated telephone lines, business grade internet and Wi-Fi, access to the kitchens, community meeting room and also reception duties such as phone answering, handling of all post (regular, registered and courier) and welcoming visitors.

Regus is a leading global workspace provider that has built an unparalleled network of office, coworking and meeting spaces for companies to use in every city in the world. It’s a global infrastructure built for businesses to support every opportunity.

Its network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio. Designed to enhance productivity and connect 2.5 million like-minded professionals, it’s an instant global community and a place to belong.

Regus forms part of the international group IWG.

For more information, visit www.regus.com.mt, https://twitter.com/regusglobal?lang=en, https://www.linkedin.com/company/regus/ or https://www.facebook.com/RegusGlobal/.