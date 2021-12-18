Kemar Reid’s last-gasp penalty settled an eventful match against Mosta and delivered a huge boost to Sirens’ hopes of avoiding relegation.
In a topsy-turvy game, which saw Mosta cancel out Sirens’ two-goal cushion with a second-half surge, Reid made the decisive contribution when he buried his shot behind Christoffer Mafoumbi.
It looked like both sides would have settled for a point but that late twist not only provided a huge morale lift to Sirens but placed them sixth as they leapfrogged Gzira and Balzan.
