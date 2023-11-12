Kemar Reid is in line to make his debut for Malta against England this week as the Floriana striker kept his place in Michele Marcolini’s final squad that will be heading to Wembley Stadium this week to face England in the final Euro 2024 qualifier.

On the other hand, Hibernians striker Jurgen Degabriele and Alexander Satariano, of Birkirkara failed to make the cut along with Valletta FC duo Jake Galea, and Brandon Paiber, Jake Vassallo, of Mosta FC, Floriana’s Dunstan Vella, Myles Beerman, of Sliema Wanderers, and Jake Grech, of Balzan.

Malta face the European championship finalists on Friday at Wembley and on Sunday Marcolini trimmed his squad to 24 players before their planned departure to the English capital on Wednesday.

The national team are still in search of their first point in Group C and their hopes of breaking their duck against Gareth Southgate’s team look remote as the Three Lions have dominated the group and have already assured themselves of a place at the championship finals in Germany next year.

