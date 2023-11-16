Kemar Reid can’t wait to make his debut for Malta on one of the biggest stages of international football as the national team face England in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Friday (kick-off: 20.45).

The Floriana striker has gone through a very positive fortnight in his football career as late last month it was announced that the 29-year-old was handed a Maltese passport through naturalisation and a few days later he was immediately drafted into the senior national team squad by coach Michele Marcolini for Friday's clash against the European Championship finalists.

Reid said that being given the opportunity to form part of the national team was a huge milestone in his career.

“It’s an honour for me and my family to be given the opportunity to represent Malta,” Reid told the Times of Malta.

