FLORIANA 2

Reid 38, 87

HIBERNIANS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni, U. Arias, K. Reid, J. Busuttil (57 A. Magri Overend), Matheus (75 K. Nwoko), D. Vella, N. Garcia, C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Valadzko, A. Kouro.

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, F. Apap, K. Shaw, R. Bairam (73 A. Attard), A. Hovhannisyan, J. Degabriele, B. Kristensen, Z. Grech (79 Guedes), S. Okoh (46 A. Bruno), G. Bastianos, R. Antwi.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Reid, Kristensen, Bairam, Garcia, Grech, Reid, Attard, Apap.

BOV Player of the match Kemar Reid (Floriana).

Floriana FC continued to add fuel to their title ambitions as the Greens emerged victorious from their top-of-the-table clash against Hibernians at the National Stadium.

Kemar Reid turned out to be Floriana’s hero last night as the Jamaican forward scored two spectacular goals that not only preserved the team’s 100 per cent record in the Premier League but also put them three points clear at the top of the standings, ahead of Ħamrun Spartans match against Gudja United today.

It was another impressive display from the Greens who right from the outset looked to be well deployed tactically by their coach Mauro Camoranesi as they held the edge over their opponents for much of the match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com