A late goal from Kemar Reid handed bragging rights to Floriana FC as the Greens edged neighbours Valletta 1-0 at the National Stadium.

The first derby between these two neighbouring rivals left much to be desired as scoring chances were few and far between and a stalemate looked the most natural result.

But Floriana managed to turn the match in their favour with a well-taken strike from Reid that earned them their second win of the season.

Floriana were off to a fast start and after only 23 seconds Adam Magri Overend raced past two Valletta defenders before hitting a firm drive that was pushed away by Alessandro Guarnone.

Valletta responded on 15 minutes when Kylian Bevis stole the ball from Emiliano Callegari but his volley finished just over.

Click here for full story