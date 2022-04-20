Reigning Women’s World Cup champion United States was drawn against Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti for July’s CONCACAF W Championship, the North American qualifying event for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The draw conducted Tuesday by the regional football governing body at Miami placed the Americans and their rivals in Group A while Group B will feature Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

The CONCACAF event will be staged July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico.

