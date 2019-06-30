Applications are invited for grants for a five-day intensive course in Norway that will reimagine the future of education for future generations in view of climate change being caused by human activity in the Anthropocene age. During the ‘SciCulture’ Science, Arts and Entrepreneurship Intensive Course, to be held in Bergen from 11 to 15 November, the participants, comprising students and professionals from artistic, scientific, educational and entrepreneurial fields, will be challenged and guided by experts from five European institutions. They will see how entrepreneurship can be introduced into the research of artists and scientists.

The course will comprise a mix of short lectures and hands-on workshops, which combine disciplines for effective immersion through practice. Design thinking will be weaved throughout the course. By the end of the week, the participants will present their project together with their assigned team. After the course, the participants will be expected to creatively engage citizens in their respective countries with their ideas.

The course is organised by the University of Malta, the University of Exeter, the University of Bergen, TU Delft, and Science View. The SciCulture project is funded by the EU Erasmusplus programme with support from the European Commission.

Applications close on September 2.

For further information and to apply, visit the website below.

www.sciculture.eu/how-to-apply