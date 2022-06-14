From a theatrical production for young audiences, international artists and dance events to a fully-fledged opera gala, the MPO presents the Malta Summer Festival.

Seeking to present opera in an innovative way, the novel festival aims to bolster the genre’s visibility, particularly with younger generations. Reflecting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO)’s momentum in recent years, underlined in Grand Finale, the 20/21 audio-visual end-of-season concert reaching one million views online, the engagement of internationally acclaimed artists underlines the quality presented in the upcoming MSF (Malta Summer Festival).

The star-studded line-up, led by Vittorio Grigolo, takes audiences on musical journeys across some of the most significant operatic repertoire in nights dedicated to celebrating the genre.

Artistically directed by Oliver Díaz, musical director of Teatro de la Zarzuela and Principal Conductor of Barbieri Symphony Orchestra, the use of digital platforms and interdisciplinary art forms will be brought together, with edutainment projects aimed specifically at younger audiences. As such, the mission of rendering opera more accessible and engaging is at the heart of the festival’s curation.

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy Mozart in a theatre setting, with an animated, collaborative show of music, costumes, projections and lights with the Malta Youth Orchestra, A Beginner’s Guide to Opera is the festival’s community project.

Intimate chamber concerts will feature international musicians such as Berlin Philharmonic Principal Violist Amihai Grosz and soprano Alma Sadé Moshonov joining forces with local musicians, as the festival acts as a bridge promoting Malta as a hub for arts and culture while leaving a legacy to the country’s creative ecology. Maltese composer Nicolò Isouard is also celebrated at the festival.

Fort St Elmo, which also hosted the MPO's ‘Grand Finale’, is to host the festival's main events. Photos: Darren Agius

Taking place across Malta and Gozo, Fort St Elmo serves as an idyllic backdrop hosting the main events of the festival. With impressive visual elements also being a core part of opera culture, the artwork for the Malta Summer Festival is inspired by operatic sets, summer vibrancy and the island’s cultural heritage.

Commencing on July 13 and running until July 21, the Malta Summer Festival is presented by the MPO in collaboration with Arts Council Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority with the support of Hilton Malta, the Ministry for Gozo and the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

All information on the festival may be found here.