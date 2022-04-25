The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra merges the best of two smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created.

From creative capabilities and productivity, to power and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings everything you love about the Note experience – including its signature S Pen – to the S series. Galaxy S22 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices – Galaxy S22 and S22+ – offering every feature of those devices plus new added features for the best of the S and Note series. And when purchased by April 30, 2022, you will receive a free set of Galaxy Buds Pro.

For the first time ever, Note users’ favourite built-in S Pen is coming to an S series device – and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen we’ve ever made. With 70 per cent lower latency you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra’s expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways.

With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra represents Samsung’s most premium look and feel. Luxurious glass and haze finishing adds an elegant touch to S22 Ultra’s reimagined linear, floating layout – complete with Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles – all encased in a streamlined design. As durable as it is striking, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four nature-inspired colour options, including phantom black, phantom white, green, and, new on S22 Ultra, burgundy.

With Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can capture footage that’s instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions. Advanced Nightography features available on the entire S22 family of devices allow you to snap crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether you’re recording during the day or night. S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of your video clips. Plus, S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer night-time videos without flares. Video auto framing ensures the camera always captures exactly who you want.

With zooming capabilities that will get you 100x closer to the action, Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t just Samsung’s most powerful camera, it’s also the smartest. Packed with new AI supported features like Portrait mode, Galaxy S22 Ultra is built to make every photo look professional. With S22 Ultra’s robust intelligent camera capabilities, your phone does the heavy lifting, so you always capture stunning photos and video in any lighting.

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional photographer, Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you all the tools to snap a beautiful shot every time. Like Galaxy S22 and S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers exclusive access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let you enjoy more creative control. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images’ data. And just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is built for the most productive workdays. S22 Ultra is part of the first Galaxy S series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. All this power runs on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s powerful battery, which gives you more than a full day of use in a single full charge. S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video — after a 10-minute charge. Work, play games, watch videos and more, with power that always keeps you connected.

Whether you’re viewing content or creating your own, Galaxy S22 Ultra’s immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display brings everything to life in stunning detail and brighter than ever with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. Plus, Vision Booster technology enables Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day, making sure you get the best possible view of your content even in bright sunlight.

The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. Samsung will scale this effort across our product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. The Galaxy S22 series also introduces several new security features, including the ARM micro architecture, which helps prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

The Galaxy S22 includes Samsung Wallet – a seamless, convenient and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and asset management into one tool to simplify your routines, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight. Discover the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series from SoundMachine and authorised resellers.