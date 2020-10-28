Some years ago, a PN ex-minister had admitted publicly: “We created MEPA to set things right, but it became a monster that spun out of control”. The Planning Authority that succeeded MEPA is no better, perceived by the public to be Malta’s most corrupt authority that exists only to promote developers’ interests.

Recent widespread policies seemed to be dictated by developers themselves, excluding genuine planners. These policies included guidelines allowing additional floors on homes for the elderly, which violates Malta’s National Health Strategy, indicating developers had their say while doctors were not consulted. Similarly, the extra floors allowance on hotels was opposed by tourism officials.

The floor area ratio (tall buildings) policy was deemed unsuited to Maltese society by the world expert on skyscrapers brought in to consult MEPA, as well as by the chambers of architects and of planners. Still it was enacted, and where it didn’t go far enough, a brief meeting with a minister soon added to the list of permissible sites, as was seen in the Mrieħel towers permit. Due to this policy, the St Julian’s urban conservation area is currently threatened by the prospect of a high-rise on The Palms site.

Finally, the DC Design Policy Guidance 2015 Annex 2 ‘stretched’ permissible development heights indicated in the local plans. This policy established that three floors plus semi-basement indicated in a local plan can today be built up to 17.5m, which actually amounts to four full floors and a set-back penthouse. Similarly, a local plan height of four floors plus semi-basement is now equivalent to a development of 22m, effectively six full floors and a set-back penthouse.

The push to build higher has subjected vast swathes of the Maltese urban landscape to indiscriminate construction which is ruining what were once harmonious neighbourhoods, towering over and engulfing not just surrounding residences, but also churches and protected buildings like Villa Barbaro and Villa Bologna, both threatened by such applications.

However there are clear signs that the people have had enough. Residents’ groups are mushrooming up to fight ‘development’. In an unprecedented move, all Gozo’s mayors have risen up in arms against overdevelopment in Gozo as these five-storey blocks are wrecking Gozitan landscapes, their bare party walls destroying the traditional, beautiful skylines of Gozitan towns and villages.

Congestion is another concern as subdivisions of properties that were never allowed in the past are now accepted. Just this week the Planning Authority is expected to approve yet another damaging Joseph Portelli project to build five houses on the site of a single one at Għarb, because the PA commission has chosen to accept his unproven claim over an alley. Is Portelli to be allowed to ruin yet another area?

Again, things might be changing as the PA has recently reversed its unprecedented 2019 measure taken under minister Ian Borg, blocking public access to information on major planning applications until their Environment Impact Assessment is published. Environment NGOs had argued that this violated the Aarhus Convention on the public’s right to environmental information, therefore this reopening of access is a move in the right direction.

When Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar was set up in 2006, its first aim was to redress matters at MEPA where residents were being denied the right to see files, unless through their architect. With persistence we had managed to win residents’ rights to access information, including on development applications.

We were therefore surprised when, on requesting the revocation of MIDI’s Manoel Island permits due to fraud proven by the Environment Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), we were told that this could only be requested by an architect or lawyer. FAA challenged this and the Environment Commissioner at the Office of the Ombudsman has just confirmed that any citizen has the right to make such a request, instructing the PA that its discrimination is illegal.

In spite of these efforts, many difficulties still remain, especially on the protection of green areas in urban centres, where minister Aaron Farrugia is determined to create urban gardens, however developers are beating him to it, gobbling up the few remaining green spaces one by one. The Fgura ‘Razzett l’Antik’ is a case in point where the last protected green area was mysteriously stripped of its protection in order to complete the suffocation and pollution of the congested town.

It is no use to give with one hand and take away with the other; FAA especially condemns the destruction of ancient, protected znuber (Aleppo) trees at Attard as part of Ian Borg’s Central Link project. If this government is to have any environmental credibility, environmental values must be upheld across all ministries and authorities.

FAA urges all who are outraged at such destruction to join eNGOs at the ‘Natura Tagħna Lkoll’ COVID-19 safe protest at Castille this Saturday at 10am.

Astrid Vella is coordinator, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.