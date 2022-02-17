The suspension of Victor Vella as L-Orizzont and It-Torċa editor-in-chief is evidence that the Labour government's pressure is reaching astronomical levels, MEP David Casa said.

The Nationalist Party MEP joins a chorus of Maltese objectors to the editor's suspension, including the Institute of Maltese journalists (IĠM) and PEN Malta.

Vella was suspended late last month after he refused to stop publishing stories about workers' rights, migration and social injustices, according to sources close to his newsroom.

He is due to face disciplinary proceedings and risks being sacked from the post after a career of 27 years in journalism.

In a statement on Thursday, Casa said that in his role as co-chair of the European Parliament’s media working group, he wanted to express his solidarity with Vella.

He added that in spite of coming from the opposite political spectrum, he felt the need to speak up about “the absurd decision” of the General Workers' Union to suspend one of theirs.

“I will continue to defend Maltese and other journalists around the world," Casa said.

The European Parliament, he added, had always been on the side of journalists, to defend press freedom and to ensure their protection.

“I call on General Workers' Union to withdraw this decision and for Vella to be reinstated again in his previous post,” Casa said.