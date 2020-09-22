Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday called on the Planning Authority to reject an application for a massive development in Xlendi.

The proposed eight-storey apartment block will tower over the bay and dwarf the surrounding buildings, the NGO said. It will have three levels of basement garages overlying 60 apartments and six penthouses.

A hearing on the development application is due on Wednesday and despite several neighbouring residents and NGOs objecting to the development, the case officer has recommended it for approval, Graffitti noted.

It said that if approved, the project could forever destroy the little that is left of the original, quaint character of Xlendi and turn the area into one big eyesore.

The project is not the only one threatening to intensify the urban development of the area. Another proposed development on an adjacent site will see the construction of a four-star hotel. It is also being considered for approval by the PA, Graffitti said.

Both developments have also been opposed by environment NGO Wirt Għawdex.

“Considering that the construction of a hotel in the same area is also being eyed for approval and the construction of another massive block of apartments and garages is nearing completion, approving another huge development in the area will be tantamount to madness,” Graffitti said.

Both developments, it said, are clearly excessive and out of proportion with the surroundings. The Xlendi skyline and the traditional streetscape will be ruined forever.

Excavation and construction works will also have an adverse effect on residents’ quality of life and will give rise to a number of other issues, including waste generation, traffic problems and possible sea contamination, it added.