Barcelona said on Thursday it would have been an “historical error” to turn down the chance to join the European Super League (ESL), with the club deciding to remain part of the project for now.

In an unapologetic statement, Barca said it would carry out an “in-depth analysis” of the breakaway competition before putting the final decision to a vote among the club’s members.

Only three teams - Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus - are yet to pull out formally after the withdrawal of the six English clubs prompted an incredible collapse late on Tuesday.

But Barcelona have said it would have been “an historic error to turn down the opportunity to be part of this project as one of its founding members”.

