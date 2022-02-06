I was reminded of the phrase “Something rotten in the state of Denmark”, taken from William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet, when I heard David Walliams picking up tax evasion as one of three things that Malta is renowned for!

When even this well-paid host of the Malta Film Awards could not resist taking such a dig at our country, one should be seriously worried how long it is going to take for our country to be taken off the FATF grey list.

But the expression referred to in the title can also apply to many things that have been happening in our country that simply make one wonder what could be the change that this country needs.

Although we have seen the fair share of resignations over the past months, most of these happened after misdeeds were uncovered by journalists and after intense pressure by civil society.

Corruption seems to have become an acceptable way of doing things in our country, with friends of government ministers being awarded contracts running into thousands of euros while the common citizen has to accept a measly €1.75 cost-of-living increase (not even the price of a cappucino).

And if this blatant dishing out of money belonging to all of us who pay taxes is not enough, the misnomer of development has continued to take place by greedy individuals for whom making hay while the sun shines seems to be their only mantra and the powers-that-be seem to be only too keen to appease these developers!

If there was one thing that the pandemic has taught us is the appreciation of intangible resources such as the air we breathe and green open spaces where we can roam around.

Unfortunately, we find ourselves constantly fighting against those whose only vision is making a financial profit.

If you vote as usual, you will get the usual results - Brian Decelis

I feel that, once this destruction is complete, they will be the first to leave these islands and move to greener pastures.

But there is something that each one of us can do. Although many are not happy to see what’s happening around them and grumble privately while others have been more vociferous in public, the opportunity presented to us every five years or so should be used wisely.

Many are saying that the result of the next election is a foregone conclusion. However, there is still the chance for one to send a message with one’s vote. Our vote system means that one can single out candidates and transfer across parties, thus ensuring that one’s vote will be a tool to bring about the much-needed change in the country’s political spectrum.

If there was ever a time that this country needed to move away from the ‘winner takes all’ mentality that we are used to every five years (with all the abuses that this brings with it), it is definitely this election.

The two big mammoths are fighting over themselves as to which can promise the most but I would urge you to consider putting in your preference for ADPD – the Green Party – to form part of our parliamentary representation.

Rest assured that all the candidates this party is putting forward do not have any collateral interests other than bringing about a much-needed breath of fresh air (literally) into the way we do politics in Malta.

ADPD has always been at the forefront of ensuring that citizens’ rights are safeguarded and, through the right policies, we can bring about the necessary changes so that our country will not only be considered to be trustworthy internationally but also more liveable for each and every one of us.

If, on the other hand, you would want to stick to your usual voting pattern, then do not expect a different outcome in the way this country is governed over the next five years.

Think about this: if you vote as usual, you will get the usual results.