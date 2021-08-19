Spazju Kreattiv is today screening the National Theatre’s West End production of David Hare’s Skylight.

Directed by Stephen Daldry (The Audience), the play stars popular British actors Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Notes on a Scandal) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby, An Education) in her West End debut.

Skylight is set on a bitterly cold London evening, when schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Nighy), a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died.

As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship, only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

This performance was captured live during the production’s award-winning 2014 London run by National Theatre Live.

Skylight was originally produced in 1995, before transferring to the West End and Broadway, and won an Olivier Award for best play.

The play, certified 12A, is being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta this evening at 7.30pm. It will be screened again on August 29 at 6pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.