A delegation from civil society NGO Repubblika made a courtesy call on President George Vella on his invitation on Monday.

"There was a frank and open discussion with the President regarding constitutional reform," the NGO said.

"The President assured the delegation that he would ensure a transparent, inclusive and participative process that would take the time that is necessary. He also assured the delegation he would not allow political parties to dominate this process."

The delegation was led by Robert Aquilina, secretary-general, accompanied by committee members Vicky Ann Cremona, Emanuel Delia and Isabel Vella.

The President and Repubblika had a public exchange last week after the NGO accused the President of having ignored submissions on constitutional reform sent to him on June 10.

The President accused the NGO of lacking credibility and distorting facts in its criticism of the Constitutional reform process he is leading.

Repubblika, in response, described the President's comments as "ill-informed, misleading, petulant" and "beneath the dignity of the highest office of the land.

But matters returned to even keel when President Vella later clarified that he had no knowledge of Repubblika's June 10 submissions and reiterated his willingness to meet the NGO and any other civil society groups.

Repubblika said it seemed the President's "outburst" had been due to "some confusion within his office", and offered to meet with him as soon as he could make time for him.