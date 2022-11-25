Mack Cachia

Mark Cachia, from the Diocesan Commission of Justice and Peace, will today at 7pm deliver the last in a series of four online reflections exploring different perspectives of the theme of mercy, organised by the Centre of Ignatian Spirituality and Pietre Vive.

In his presentation, Cachia will discuss the relationship between mercy and justice in today’s context, with reference to the local Church’s recent document, Yahad. The following is the Zoom link to the session.

This fourth edition of reflections on faith and art has as its central scene Caravaggio’s painting Le Sette Opere della Misericordia, which is found in Naples. The elements of mercy and judgement, which seem to be two contrasting elements in faith, are beautifully brought together in this painting depicting the scene of the Last Judgement as portrayed in Matthew’s gospel.

The first presentation was delivered by Giulia Privitelli on November 4. A recording of it may be viewed here. The second presentation was delivered by Prof. Nadia Delicata on November 11. A recording of it may be viewed here. The third presentation was delivered by Prof. Anthony Frendo. A recording of it may be viewed here.

This series of reflections is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Giulia Privitelli and is open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone, with a continuous reflective thread about mercy weaving through them all. Those who can attend even this last session are welcome. Those viewing all the sessions will have a more comprehensive experience.

More information and the link for each session can also be accessed through the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to director@cismalta.org.