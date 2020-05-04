People whose mother lives in a home for the elderly may drop off a Mother's Day gift, the government said on Monday.

Presents are to be dropped off at the homes by the afternoon of Wednesday, May 6, for onward distribution by the staff.

A number of days will be allowed to pass to ensure that none of the gifts are infected.

Relatives are currently unable to visit their loved ones in the homes as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.