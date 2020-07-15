The widow and son of a man killed in 1982 are calling upon the State to compensate them as victims of a “barbaric political murder” sparked by the general climate of corruption and serious shortcomings by the ruling political powers in the early eighties.

Lino Cauchi's wife and son, Anna Cassar and Paolo Cauchi filed a judicial letter in the First Hall of the Civil Court against Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, granting them one week to come forward to liquidate damages for the injustice suffered through the murder which had never been properly investigated, and more so, not solved.

Following various prior appeals which had gone unheeded, mother and son are now threatening legal action, stating that they had suffered psychologically, mentally and financially as a result of the “traumatic experience.”

Lino Cauchi had been one of the few practising accountants and auditors back in the 80’s when he was last seen on February 15, 1982 as he left for a meeting at around 6.30pm, never to return.

Two days later, his briefcase, forced open and empty, was discovered at Chadwick Lakes.

A day after he was reported missing, a stranger who had introduced himself as a tax official, knocked at the Cauchi family door, asking the accountant’s pregnant wife to hand over another briefcase which her husband had strongly advised her never to part with.

No investigations were undertaken by the police and no inquiry into the man’s disappearance kicked off.

In November 1985, a gruesome discovery of a dismembered body, wrapped in black plastic bags in a Buskett well, brought the case back to light. Those were the remains of Cauchi.

The man’s professional services had brought him into close contact with a political clique, linked to former Public Works Minister Lorry Sant, involves in a number of land deals concerning dubious permits and property speculation.

Cauchi had sensed that he was in danger when a partner at the accountancy firm where he first worked, was found dead in his bed the day after he was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital for a medical visit.

The man was said to have died of natural causes.

Yet, although Cauchi branched out into his own private practice, his services still brought him in contact with the power-wielding clique who knew very well that he could spill the beans on their corrupt practices, said the heirs in their letter, detailing the scenario which they claimed had led to the murder.

