Malta based casino content provider and aggregation platform, Relax Gaming, hosted a smash-hit event in St Julian’s on Thursday, September 5 to celebrate the release of their first two network branded games, Let’s Get Ready To Rumble and It’s Time!!.

The celebratory event, which took place in the ballroom of Westin Dragonara Resort, welcomed over 500 guests to an evening of entertainment filled with partner exhibitions, action-packed sporting competitions, prize-based slot tournaments, and more.

Ringside views of eight thrilling boxing and MMA fights were enjoyed by all, inspired by and in celebration of the upcoming branded games from Relax Gaming – Let’s Get Ready To Rumble and It’s Time!!, created in collaboration with Michael and Bruce Buffer.

Exhibiting game studio partners included platinum sponsors Wazdan and PG Soft, along with Kalamba Games, Ganapati, Green Jade Games, Leander, BF Games and Stakelogic as gold sponsors.

The occasion also included a further 11 game studio partners as noteworthy bronze sponsors, who contributed to the success of the flowing open bar, generous food station and other aspects of Relax Gaming’s highly memorable event.

Daniel Eskola, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “From the boxing entertainment and MMA fights to the insightful conversations and great company, we could not have wished for a more electrifying event to celebrate the launch of two pinnacle game releases for Relax Gaming.”

David Robertson, head of casino at Kindred said: “The attention to detail given to the entire event by Relax Gaming was astounding. Michael and Bruce Buffer would have been truly impressed. I’ve been attending iGaming conferences and events for 12 years and this has been my favourite one so far. I can’t wait to see what next year’s event looks like. It shows that Relax Gaming is really going in the right direction.”

James Ford, head of casino at LeoVegas, said: “Relax Gaming truly pulled out all the stops for the evening – it felt like a mini ICE and we were blown away by the level of entertainment. We can’t wait to take Let’s Get Ready To Rumble and It’s Time live so that our customers can join the fun.”

Let’s Get Ready To Rumble went live on Tuesday, September 24 with Relax Gaming’s operator and distribution partners. It’s Time!! will launch on Wednesday, October 2.