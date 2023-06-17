Leicester hired Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager on Friday as the relegated Foxes look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Maresca moves to the King Power Stadium after working as part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff with treble winners City.

The 43-year-old Italian has signed a contract that runs until 2026 and replaces interim manager Dean Smith.

Smith failed to prevent Leicester being relegated to the Championship after being appointed for the final eight games of the season following Brendan Rodgers' exit.

