David Okereke scored within the first minute as Venezia frustrated European hopefuls AS Roma 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico hours after being relegated from Serie A on Saturday.

Salernitana’s 1-1 draw at Empoli earlier in the day had sent down bottom team Venezia who had rejoined the top flight last summer.

Spezia ensured top flight safety with a 3-2 comeback win at Udinese as Salernitana boosted their chances of survival with a seventh consecutive match unbeaten to move out of the relegation zone with one match left to play.

In Rome, Okereke’s flicked header 50 seconds into the game shocked Jose Mourinho’s side who are sixth and battling for a Europa League place with Fiorentina just one point behind before travelling to Sampdoria on Monday.

