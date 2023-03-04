Teams engaged in the race towards European football and the relegation battle face some crucial match-ups as the BOV Premier League returns this weekend after making way for the FA Trophy quarter-finals last week.

The relegation battle takes centre stage on Saturday when Santa Lucia and Pietà Hotspurs, the two teams occupying the last two places in the standings, go head-to-head at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Then third-from-bottom Żebbuġ Rangers will have the chance to further distance themselves from the automatic-relegation spots when they face Sirens at the Centenary Stadium.

