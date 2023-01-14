Everton manager Frank Lampard said on Friday he expected another relegation battle after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

The former Chelsea boss saved the Toffees during his first five months in charge as they guaranteed top-flight survival with a game to spare.

Lampard then lost Brazil forward Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in the pre-season transfer window.

Financial fair play restrictions have hampered Everton’s ability to strengthen in the transfer market and that has shown in the Liverpool-based club’s run of one win in 12 games in all competitions.

Lampard’s men sit third from bottom of the Premier League, but are only in the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of a huge clash against bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday.

