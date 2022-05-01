Sliema Wanderers scored twice in the second half to beat Santa Lucia 2-1 on Sunday and complicate the latter’s chances of avoiding relegation.

In fact, Santa Lucia continue to share the second place from the bottom with Balzan and the games against Valletta and Sliema Wanderers respectively should determine which team will join the Wanderers in the Challenge League next season.

Santa Lucia were the better side during the first half but found Sliema goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi in excellent form, denying them on various occasions. Against the run of play, the Wanderers managed to take the lead and even doubled the score and although Santa Lucia pulled one back, they failed to score the equaliser.

