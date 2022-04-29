The four matches from the GFA Division One last weekend produced 17 goals with the top teams earning points while the two bottom sides, Sannat Lions and SK Victoria Wanderers, conceded defeats so that the relegation issue will be decided on the final day of the season.

Champions Nadur Youngsters obtained a 3-0 win over bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers to extend their lead at the top to 17 points.

Nadur paved their way to their victory when netting two first-half goals.

Jordi Parnis opened the score on 14 minutes when he headed the ball home following a Marcelo Barbosa cross.

The Youngsters were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes when Nicholas Grech handled the ball inside his own area and from the spot Barbosa made no mistake. For the Brazilian striker this was his 24th league goal to consolidate his top spot in the scorers’ list.

