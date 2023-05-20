Manchester City are preparing for their Premier League coronation — the first leg of a potential treble that would write the club’s name into the history books.

Victory at home for Pep Guardiola’s side against Chelsea on Sunday would seal the deal but it will be all over the previous day if Arsenal lose to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for a top-four finish after seven straight wins while Leicester and Leeds look destined for the drop.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend’s action in the English top flight.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...