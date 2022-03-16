The National Blood Transfusion Service has appealed for people to donate blood because of low stocks partly caused by the "relentless" spate of accidents.

Stocks of Type O positive blood have fallen to "critical" levels, the service said in an urgent appeal.

Type O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it is considered the most needed.

"Intensive care, including blood transfusions for cancer patients, major surgeries being performed, and the relentless serious accidents ocurring on a daily basis, have had such an impact that the supply of Type O positive blood has dropped to a critical level," Tony Micallef, practice nurse and donor liaison said.

A motorcycle accident, that killed a 28-year-old man on Tuesday night has brought Malta's road fatalities to 10 so far this year - already more than the total for all of last year.

Micallef appealed for "responsible" driving.

"Ultimately such precious blood is better given to the Blood Bank than spilled on the road," he said.

Relatives and friends of patients who are about to have surgery or are waiting for a blood transfusion are asked to offer to donate blood in the first instance.

Anyone can offer blood at Guardamangia Blood Donation Centre, which is open every day from 8am to 6pm. Donors must bring their identity card.

People can call 79307307 or Freephone 80074313 or visit www.blood.gov.mt.